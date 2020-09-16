1/1
Raymond D. Vanty
1942 - 2020
Raymond D. (Butch) Vanty, 77, of East Hartland, beloved husband of Marilyn M. Vanty, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 13, 2020 at UCONN John Dempsey Hospital. Born in Hartford on November 11, 1942, the son of the late Anthony and Rose Vanty. He was educated in local schools and graduated from New Britain High School. Prior to retirement Butch worked for many years at Tunxis Plantation and previously worked at Pepperidge Farm. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Miller) Vanty, the love of his life for 53 years, of East Hartland, his sister-in-law Linda Vanty, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Sandy Miller, nephew Tom Vanty (Lisa), niece's Kim Carola (Nicholas) and Kristen Emmons (Charles), great-nieces and nephews, Deanna Carola, Haley Vanty, Nicholas Carola, Tristen Patrick, Harley, Charlotte Emmons, and his best friend Jo Rosinski. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald Vanty. A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Raymond will be held on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Therese Church, 120 W Granby Rd, Granby, CT 06035. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Raymond's memory may be made to the East Hartland Volunteer Fire Department, 34 South Road, East Hartland, CT 06027. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
