John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
896 Main St.
Manchester, CT
Raymond J. Dumas passed away peacefully at home on October 24th with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband and best friend of his wife Helen (Pisch) Dumas for sixty-eight years. Ray lived in Manchester most of his life and was a graduate of Manchester High School. He served in the US Navy during World War II, was formerly employed by the CT State Police and retired from IBM after thirty-seven years of service. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester on Wednesday, October 30th from 4 – 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday at St. James Church 896 Main St. Manchester. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in St. James Cemetery 328 Broad St. Manchester. Those wishing may make memorial donations can be made to the . For more information please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2019
