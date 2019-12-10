Home

Our father, and our mother's husband, Raymond E. Leightsinger went home to be with the lord on Monday, December 8th. Husband of Dolores A. (Pestillo) Leightsinger of Cromwell, he was born on Nov 24, 1928 and was the son of the late Raymond P. and Josephine (Desroches) Leightsinger. Raymond had been a resident of Cromwell most of his life. He was a member of St. John's Church Cromwell and a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Raymond J. Leightsinger of Cromwell, a daughter, Karin Bartolotta of Cromwell, two grandchildren, Jessica and Ryan as well as several nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11: 30 am at St. John's Church in Cromwell. Burial with full Military Honors will be in the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. There will be no calling hours. The Coughlin- Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St. Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 10, 2019
