Raymond Earl Stansfield, 93, of Farmington, CT, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. Raymond was born on April 18, 1925 in Liberty, NY. After graduating from Manchester High School, Raymond enlisted in the U.S. Naval Air Corps as an Aviation Cadet on August 7, 1943. Raymond settled down in CT over 65 years ago, when he met and married the love of his life Beatrice Vail. Raymond was a member of the Golf Club of Avon for over 30 years where he enjoyed playing golf and family events. When Raymond was not playing golf, he was watching it on tv and cheering on the players with his favorite golf phrase, "Go in the Hole!" which could be heard throughout the house. He was Sales Manager at Williams Ford and Wagner Ford for most of his life, providing for his family of eight. Raymond enjoyed spending vacations with his wife's family in York Beach, ME and Woodstock, VT, skiing, fishing, swimming and of course golfing. Raymond is predeceased by his wife of 56 years Beatrice Vail Stansfield and his son, Jonathan Lee Stansfield. Raymond leaves behind his daughter Judith Stansfield, son Mark Stansfield and daughter in-law Carol Servadio Stansfield, daughter Linda Harrington and son in-law Fred Harrington, daughter Susan Stansfield and partner Davey Mayes, and daughter Karen Myers and son in-law Robert Myers; four granddaughters, Melissa Wagner, Krista Garcia, Hadley Myers and Heather Myers; two grandsons, Jonathan R. Stansfield and Zachary Myers; one great grandson Benjamin Wagner; brother Robert Stansfield and sister in-law Harriet Stansfield; as well as many nieces, and nephews. His family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Ahern Funeral Home at 111 Main Street, Unionville, CT. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington at 10:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will be in the family plot at Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Building Homes for Heroes (www.buildinghomesforheroes.com), an organization which builds homes for veterans. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019