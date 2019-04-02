Raymond Frederick Reynolds, 67, of East Hampton and formerly of Trumbull, CT., died Saturday March 30th at his home in East Hampton. Born July 24, 1951 in Bridgeport he was the son of the late Raymond L. and Mary A. Reynolds. Ray lived in Trumbull for over 40 years where he was a volunteer fireman with the Long Hill Vol. Fire Dept. for 7 years and with the Trumbull EMS for 5 years. Ray had been employed by both the Bridgeport Post Office and then the Stratford Post Office for 18 years and then for the Law Firm of Hersh and Crockett as a Paralegal for the last eleven years. Ray is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Dr.Brian Huda of Monroe, CT, brother John F. Reynolds and his wife Elaine of Seymour, CT, nieces Dena Reynolds, Heather Huda, nephew Brian Reynolds, aunt Edna McNamara and several cousins and friends. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Thursday April 4th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM. Burial will be on Friday April 5th at 10AM in Long Hill Burial Grounds in Trumbull, CT. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary