Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map

Raymond F. Schaber

Raymond F. Schaber, 79, of Windsor, beloved husband of Barbara A. (Beebe) Schaber for 57 years passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Born in Hartford son of the late Hermann and Lisbeth (Otto) Schaber, he was raised in Hartford and graduated from Bulkeley High School and the University of Hartford with a certificate in Television Repair. Ray served in the CT Army National Guard. He retired after years with Pratt & Whitney and Hamilton Standard Div. of UT. Ray loved fishing, boating, skiing, and traveling with his wife Barbara. He always had a camera around his neck and enjoyed taking pictures of family events and activities. Ray was a member of the New England Antique Outboard Motor Club and was their official photographer. He also arranged their annual meet at the Barbour Street Boat Ramp in Wilson. Besides his wife Barbara, Ray leaves his daughter Nadine M. Schaber and her life partner Devin LaMay of East Granby; his brother Hermann "Dick" Schaber of Newington; 2 nieces and 1 nephew; and 2 grand dogs Rocco and Charlie. His family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 5:00-6:00 PM followed by a Private Service at 6 :00 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Contributions may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2020
