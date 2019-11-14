Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Raymond Frost

Raymond Frost Obituary
Raymond Frost, 74 of Windsor, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2019. He was born in Hartford to James M. and Emma (Hoskins) DeMay Frost. Raymond worked at Loomis Chaffee School for over 30 years as a custodial engineer. He leaves to cherish his memories his extended Frost and DeMay family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am-10:00 am. Burial will be private.For online condolences please visit,www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
