Raymond G. Goulet


1924 - 2019
Raymond G. Goulet, 95, Suffield, loving husband of Murielle (Guay) Goulet, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital surrounded by his family. Raymond was born in New Bedford, MA on March 31, 1924 to the late Edward and Leonie (Caron) Goulet, the 4th of 6 children. Raymond was a WWII veteran having served in the US Army's 85th Infantry Division, earning the Combat Infantryman's badge, the European/African/Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars and the Good Conduct Medal for his service in North Africa, Anzio Beach and the Italian campaign. After the war, he led a modest life as husband and father of four in Rockville, CT and proudly made a career as a 34-year pipefitter for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, East Hartford. As husband to Murielle and father to Denise, Raymond Jr., Alan and Carole, he worked tirelessly to provide for us. He planted abundant annual vegetable gardens and ensured we each had a good vehicle to drive. Dad had a soft heart underneath his quiet exterior and loved us all unconditionally. Along with his wife of over 67 years, he leaves his children to cherish the memories of his long life. His family will receive friends Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from, 12-1 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam, MA. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
