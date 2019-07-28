Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
401 New Britain Ave
Newington, CT
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
401 New Britain Ave
Newington, CT
Raymond G. Sisson, 79, of Newington, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Marianne (Burton) Sisson for 51 years. Born in Granby, son of the late Raymon Snow Sisson and Doris (Gates) Sisson, he was a longtime Newington resident. Ray served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy and Air National Guard and was employed as a Salesman for Plimpton Hills prior to his retirement. A loving father and grandfather, he leaves his four children, Wendy Williams of Bloomfield, Keith Sisson and his wife Sarah of Wethersfield, Brett Sisson of Manchester and Kerri Sisson of New Britain, and nine grandchildren; Breeana and Corrine Williams and Bridgette, Hannah, Abigail, Marin, Chloe, Fiona and Rachel Sisson. He also leaves his brother Roger Sisson and his wife Marie of Danville, VA. His funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, July 30th, at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 401 New Britain Ave, Newington. Military honors will follow outside of the church. Relatives and friends are invited to call immediately prior from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church or to the Newington Food Bank. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington is serving his family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019
