June 5, 2020. Ray grew up in Buffalo, NY and went to college in Boston, MA. He built his career and started his family in Hartford, CT. After 30 years in Hartford, he returned to Buffalo. He is the son of Sybil Lythcott Peterson and the late Raymond George Peterson, Sr. He is brother of Lorna, Daryl, and the late David Peterson. He is the father of Lena Lee and Kristina Peterson. He is also a beloved grandfather, uncle, godfather, and friend. A private memorial service will be held for close friends and family.



