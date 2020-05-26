Raymond Gilman BEISEL
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Gilman Beisel, 47, of Berlin, beloved husband of Renee (Bosse) Beisel, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 15, 2020. Raymond was born on December 6, 1972 in Hartford and was the son of Claudia (Fouts) Gilman of Arizona and the late Robert Beisel of Glastonbury. Also, the son-in-law of Jill Bosse of Berlin. Raymond was a graduate of Glastonbury High School and he attended Manchester Community College. Raymond served proudly in the Air National Guard during Desert Storm. Raymond was a lifelong member of the Glastonbury Sportsman Association, Knights of Columbus, a fan of the New England Patriots and he especially enjoyed his vacations. Towing and transport were a huge part of Raymond's life for 30 years. He owned Final Transport of Berlin, CT. Raymond had a huge impact on many people and was always the life of the party. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children. In addition to his wife and his parents, Raymond leaves his children, Mario Salza and his wife Katie of Middletown, Kyle Roy of Berlin, Hope Nugent of Indiana, Ashlee Beisel of Plainville, Alexa Beisel of Berlin, Emily Paige Beisel of Berlin and Makensie Beisel of Berlin. In addition he leaves his six cherished grandchildren and his sisters Kimberley Arscott and her husband Jim of Oregon and Christine Mathews and her husband Ed of Texas. He also leaves his brothers and sisters in-law, Tom and Cindy Lanza of New Britain, Steven and Melissa Bosse of New Britain, Mark and Ann Marie of Berlin and several nieces and nephews. Burial and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved