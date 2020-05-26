Raymond Gilman Beisel, 47, of Berlin, beloved husband of Renee (Bosse) Beisel, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 15, 2020. Raymond was born on December 6, 1972 in Hartford and was the son of Claudia (Fouts) Gilman of Arizona and the late Robert Beisel of Glastonbury. Also, the son-in-law of Jill Bosse of Berlin. Raymond was a graduate of Glastonbury High School and he attended Manchester Community College. Raymond served proudly in the Air National Guard during Desert Storm. Raymond was a lifelong member of the Glastonbury Sportsman Association, Knights of Columbus, a fan of the New England Patriots and he especially enjoyed his vacations. Towing and transport were a huge part of Raymond's life for 30 years. He owned Final Transport of Berlin, CT. Raymond had a huge impact on many people and was always the life of the party. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children. In addition to his wife and his parents, Raymond leaves his children, Mario Salza and his wife Katie of Middletown, Kyle Roy of Berlin, Hope Nugent of Indiana, Ashlee Beisel of Plainville, Alexa Beisel of Berlin, Emily Paige Beisel of Berlin and Makensie Beisel of Berlin. In addition he leaves his six cherished grandchildren and his sisters Kimberley Arscott and her husband Jim of Oregon and Christine Mathews and her husband Ed of Texas. He also leaves his brothers and sisters in-law, Tom and Cindy Lanza of New Britain, Steven and Melissa Bosse of New Britain, Mark and Ann Marie of Berlin and several nieces and nephews. Burial and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 26, 2020.