Raymond Harrison Akerlind, 82, of Rocky Hill, died on August 3rd 2020, at his home. Born in Hartford, he had also been a resident of Wethersfield, East Hartford, Hebron, and Glastonbury. Prior to his retirement he had been employed by the Rocky Hill Parks and Recreation Department, and the Hartford Times, and saw two years of service in the US Marine Corps rising to the rank of Lance Corporal. A sports enthusiast, he loved coaching Little League baseball. He leaves three children, son Craig Akerlind and daughter-in-law Lauren Akerlind of Glastonbury, son Christopher Akerlind, and daughter Wendy Akerlind, and a granddaughter, Lili Veronica Tarr, all of Portland ME; two brothers and a sister-in-law, John "Skip" and Jennie Akerlind of Collinsville CT, and Steven A Akerlind of Oakland FL, nieces Kristine Boswell of Simsbury and Annie Hogan of Indianapolis IN, and nephew Paul Akerlind of Hebron. A memorial service will be held on September 26th at 2pm at 81 Cedar Ridge Terrace in Glastonbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store