1/2
Raymond "Ray" Hassett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond "Ray" Hassett, (88) of Glastonbury, entered peacefully into eternal life in the presence of his family on July 11, 2020. Born in Queens, New York, to Irish immigrants, he worked to help put himself through private high school and St. John's University, graduating in 1954. On February 4, 1956, Ray married the love of his life, Teresa (Soden) Hassett, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage, until her passing from a long illness in 2012, during which he provided unconditional love and daily devotion. Shortly after their marriage, he was drafted into the Army, due to the Korean War, where he served in Texas before honorable discharge and returning to Queens. His accomplished insurance career ultimately took him through promotions to Springfield, MA, Scranton, PA, Wethersfield, CT and culminated in the Baltimore, MD home office of the USF&G insurance company, as a senior vice president. Ray earned many individual insurance recognitions and achievements, as well as his C.P.C.U. and C.L.U. designations. He was a beloved manager and executive with unfettered loyalty to his co-workers and company. He was particularly known for his welcoming smile, outgoing personality, and positive demeanor. His wonderful sense of humor endeared him to everyone he met. He was proud of his Irish heritage and music. He enjoyed time with family, traveling, fishing, billiards, darts, cards and an occasional trip to the casino; in retirement he took up golf. Throughout his life, he volunteered with numerous organizations and churches, always wanting to help others, however possible. His spirit and character were infectious. Ray leaves behind his beloved and devoted daughter, Colleen and husband Jim Heneghan of South Windsor; his adoring son, Raymond and wife Denise Hassett of Glastonbury; his cherished grandchildren (and their spouses/significant others), Owen Heneghan (Meghan Heydt), Caitlin Clyburn (Matt Clyburn), Colin Heneghan(Jenn Heneghan) and Erin Heneghan; as well as Andrew Hassett (Christiane Lee), Meghan Hassett and Danny Hassett; great grandson, James Clyburn; his sister, Bridie Murphy of New York, as well as numerous nephews and nieces in the U.S. and Ireland. He will be forever remembered and missed. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Farley Sullivan Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield, with calling hours Friday, July 17, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, attendees are encouraged to wear masks and social distance in the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial shall be celebrated in St. Paul Church, Glastonbury, followed by interment, to which the general public is welcome to join the family for the graveside service, at 11:15 am in Holy Cross Cemetery (Section 2), 17 Wickham Rd, at the corner of Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Saturday, July 18. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Trinity Mission Church, 53 Capitol Ave, Hartford, CT 06106. To extend online condolences, share a memory and for live streaming instructions, please visit Ray's webpage at farleysullivan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery (Section 2)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved