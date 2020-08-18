1/1
Raymond I. Rowett
Raymond I. Rowett, 81, of Manchester, CT died on August 15, 2020. He was born in New York City, NY to Mary Jane (Haley) and Arthur Rowett. Raymond is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Pamela "Pam" (Wolf); daughters Dorinda Richetelli and Brooke Joseph; stepson Dennis Stechholz; and grandson Hunter Stechholz. He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings. Ray was the past president in 1957 for the Imperial Boys Club in Manchester, CT, a member of the Andover Sportsman Club, and was in many bowling leagues around Manchester, and owned Ray's Photo Hutch from 1972-1987. He had an extensive vinyl record collection consisting of 3000 records, he was a stamp collector and had 36 albums of international stamps. Raymond enjoyed family genealogy, was an avid gardener who designed and built 2 koi ponds, had a treasured 1955 Thunderbird, and followed the NY Yankees and UConn Women's basketball. Ray's graveside service will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00am at East Cemetery in Manchester, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurses and Healthcare Services of CT, ATTN: Hospice and Palliative Care Team 8 Keynote Dr. Vernon, CT 06066. To sign an online guestbook visit www.holmeswatkins.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
East Cemetery
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your family's loss. I'm sure Ray will be missed.
Vic LeGeyt
Acquaintance
