Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Raymond J. Kuchas, 70, of East Granby, formerly of Windsor, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Anicetas and Suzanne (Bertash) Kuchas, he was raised in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School in 1968 and attended AI Prince Technical School. He served in the US Army 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War where he served as a surveyor setting up artillery platforms. After the war he was employed by Millstone Power Plant in Waterford through the Operating Engineers Union. He leaves his brother Michael Kuchas and his wife Kathryn of Granville, MA, and a close lifelong friend Jeoffrey Hoyt and his wife Barbara of Windsor; and two nieces, Lynn Kuchas and Jessica Leonard and a nephew Myles Kuchas as well as the DEK. He was predeceased by a brother Theodore Kuchas. His family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10-11 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery with military honors. Contributions may be made to the , P O Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2020
