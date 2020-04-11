|
Raymond J. Pacheco, 64, of Enfield passed away Apr. 5th, 2020, in Broad Brook, Connecticut. Ray was a jokester with an amazing smile who loved the oldies, spending time with his family, camping, fishing, vacationing in Maine, playing his guitar and singing Elvis, going to fairs, and working on cars. He loved anything that had a motor, especially his Ford trucks, his Harley Davidson motorcycle and his AMX car. In his earlier years, he raced with his brother at Riverside Park. Even though he did not win the race, he placed for "Best Appearing Car". He was proud of his auto body and custom painting work, especially the flames. Throughout his life he owned a couple of auto body shops. He was a hard worker who loved his family dearly. Ray adopted a dog within the last year, Odie, who will also miss him very much. Ray was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Raymond and Dawn Pacheco on December 3, 1955. He grew up in Willington and was a graduate of Windham High School in 1973. Ray was a devoted husband to his wife of 29 years, Lorrie Harris-Pacheco, beloved father to Jessica Kolakowski and husband Steve, Alison Harville and husband Brandon, Raymond Pacheco and fiancee Sherry, Alicia Harris and wife Erin, Kristina Pacheco and partner Dan, Kara Pacheco; 4 grandchildren: Tiffany Vasquez, Eric Kolakowski, Emma Harville, Presley Pacheco; mother Dawn Pacheco; siblings: sister Donna Pacheco, brother Stephen Pacheco and wife Ann, sister Dawn Richards; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Pacheco and his sister Debbie Baldino. A celebration of Ray's life for family and friends will be held at a future date. To honor Ray, donations may be made to the Automotive Program, Windham Technical High School - CTECS, 210 Birch Street, Willimantic, CT 06226. For on-line condolences or to share a memory with his family, please visit www.legacy.com. Ray will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and grandfather. He will be missed greatly.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020