Raymond J. Prevedini, 73 of Wethersfield passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2020.He was born in Meriden CT, son of the late Doris (Duguay) and Remo Prevedini. He served in the U.S. Airforce and retired from the State of CT DMV in 2015. He was a loving Husband, Father, Brother and Grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and UConn Basketball. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Judith, daughters Jessica Prevedini of Wethersfield, and Katherine Shapiro and her husband Stephen of Rocky Hill. His brother Garry Prevedini and his wife Laurie of RI as well as his beloved grandchildren Myrissa, Anthony, Madison, Nolan, Macie, Brycen, Jeremiah, Kendall and Nathaniel. Due to the current pandemic a private graveside service will be held in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, CT. Donations in his memory may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020