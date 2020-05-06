WINDSOR LOCKS – Raymond J. Zachary, 89, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in St. Francis Hospital. The son of Raymond E. and Thelma (Speed) Zachary was born in Phoenix, AZ, and grew up in Salinas, CA. He served in the United States Navy on the submarine USS Greenfish from 1950 – 1954 and lived in Hawaii for two years, which is where he married Elaine B. Cashen. After the Navy, they moved to Hartford in 1954, to Enfield in 1958 where they lived for many years, before moving to Windsor Locks in 2017. Raymond worked as a supervisor for over forty years for SNET, AT&T and Light Net. After many family vacations on Cape Cod they purchased their dream summer home on Campground Road in North Eastham in 1976, where he and Elaine always looked forward to spending quality time with their children and their families where memories were created that will never be forgotten. Upon your arrival at the Cape, you always found Ray creating some form of art work: birdhouses, beautiful mobiles, wind chimes, and the list goes on. He was a communicant of Holy Family Church. He was an avid wrestling fan, loved to watch his son Scott, coach and Troy and Nick wrestle. He was the best grandpa, always there to be his 14 grandkids biggest fans, "encyclopedia", story teller and listener. As a testament to that, he had the honor of being his grandson Jeff's Best Man. He leaves his beautiful bride of sixty-seven years, Elaine B. (Cashen) Zachary, their loving children Lynn Z. and husband Paul Roy of Enfield and their children, Jeffrey and Chelsea, son Mark R. and wife Sandy Zachary of Somers and Mark's children, Jennifer, Taylor, and Madison, son Scott R. and wife Rosemarie Zachary of Somers, and their children, Morgan, Troy and Nick and daughter Kim R. and husband Tim Lawlor of Rocky Hill, and their children, Renee, Brooke, and Heather. He was predeceased by a son, Keith R. Zachary in 2010 and he is survived by Keith's children, Sarah, Jack and Alex. Also has three adoring great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Nathan and Luca. Has a sister, Suzanne Taulbee of Alameda, CA and a brother, Richard Zachary of Salinas CA, a sister-in-law, Carol Johns of Rocky Hill and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by an infant son, Jack, two brothers Jack and Donald and brother-in-law Christie Johns. All services are private and Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.