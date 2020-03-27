|
|
Raymond John Jurcik, 69, of Lebanon, CT passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 22, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Raymond was employed for Kahn Tractor and Equipment for 30+ years working his way up to service manager. He had a work ethic like no other and instilled that into his family values. He loved his house, his yard, and his gardens taking pride in meticulously maintaining them. Raymond's infectious laugh and contagious smile will never be forgotten along with his matching pink truck and tractor. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Beaudette) Jurcik; daughter Holly Lynn Jurcik and grand-daughter Amanda Lily LaRoe. Raymond was predeceased by Charles and Pauline (Jurczyk) Jurcik, siblings Charlie, Francis, and Rosalie Jurcik. Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020