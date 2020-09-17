1/
Raymond Joseph Longchamps
Raymond Joseph Longchamps. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Raymond on August 30, 2020 in Portland Oregon. He was born 83 years ago in Waterbury, CT. He moved to Manchester, CT at a very young age and grew up there. He attended local schools graduating from Manchester High School. He was the son of the late Joseph and Marguerite Longchamps. He was predeceased by brothers Joseph, Richard and a sister Evelyn (Gerry) Taylor. He is survived by a brother Paul and his wife Diana of Manchester and many nieces and nephews. He moved to California and later to Portland, Oregon where he resided for many years. Due to the Covid-19 concerns, there are no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Raymond's name can be made to the St. James School Foundation, PO Box 254, Manchester, CT 06045. Raymond graduated from the school in the Class of 1952. John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
