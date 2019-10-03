Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Raymond Jones
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Raymond L. Jones


1932 - 2019
Raymond L. Jones Obituary
Raymond L. Jones, Mr. Jones, RJ, Uncle Ray, Dad, Grandpa, Pops, Handsome, 87, died peacefully at Jefferson House in Newington, CT on Thursday, September 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife Nora and son Brian. Ray grew up in Hartford. He attended Buckley High School and began working for the Hartford Board of Education in 1951 as a roofer, "Rugged Ray the Roofer." He went on to become Head of Maintenance for the Board, retiring in 1992. He was the ALFCIO president of the Local 818 AFSME Union. While retired, he worked security at Wethersfield High School. During his tenure there, each of every one of his grandchildren had the privilege of seeing him in the hallways of WHS. Ray is survived by his children, Carol Pasternak (Phil), Keith Jones, Karen Lair, Patrick Jones, Lauren McDunnah, and daughter-in-law Rosemary Jones, all of CT. He leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Michael Pasternak (Hend Baghdady) of CA, Christopher Hodge of CT, Craig Pasternak of CT, Paul Pasternak (Susan) of CA, Ryan Jones of CT, Megan Jones of TX, Jimmy McDunnah of CT, Paige McDunnah of CT, a step-granddaughter Megan Hafford and step-great-granddaughter Presley of NC. Ray is also survived by his sister Phyllis Benoit (Phil) of CT, his special nephew Benjamin Strazze (Gene Zaglin) of CA and niece Bonita (Bruce) Lawler of NH, along with the Fournier and Barnicle nieces and nephews. Ray loved convertibles, cowboys, the Red Sox, the UConn Girls Basketball team, and trips to the beach. Ray was very proud of his 25 years of sobriety which he celebrated in April of this year. He never met a camera or mirror he didn't like! He was a gentle soul, with quick-wit, who had a sparkling smile for all. He kept us laughing until the end; our "Ray" of light. A celebration of Ray's life will take place from 9-11 AM on Saturday, October 5, with a memorial service at 10:30 AM at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. Donations can be made to AA c/o St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 371 Wolcott Hill Rd, Wethersfield, CT 06109 or of CT at https://alz.org/ct. The family would like to thank the Jefferson House for their love and care. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
