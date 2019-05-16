Home

POWERED BY

Services
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Church
25 School St
Somersville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Savo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Savo


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond L. Savo Obituary
Raymond L. Savo, 80, of Somers, died peacefully after a brief illness. He was born of May 29, 1938 to Santos and Carmella Savo in Jamaica, NY. Raymond made CT his home. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Marcheta Jones Savo, son Louis Savo, and daughter Jennifer Savo Picard, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, his sister Angela Savo Ferrante and her husband Jack Ferrante, 2 nieces, and a nephew.Ray joined the CT Army National Guard as a Private and was promoted to a full Colonel by the end of his service. He graduated OCS at Ft. Benning, GA, where he was inducted to the Hall of Fame for all of his achievements, including the highest peacetime medal for the closing of the Nike Missle Base in Ansonia, CT.He was also a dedicated parishoner of All Saints Church, serving in administrative duties and as an usher for many years.Raymond's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 am at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 10:30 am for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 am at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Somers Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's memory may be made to a . For online condolences, please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now