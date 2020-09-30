Raymond F. Lamont, Sr., 93, of New Hartford, husband of the late Velma (McKean) Lamont, passed away Monday (September 28, 2020) at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. A native and longtime New Britain resident, Ray moved to New Hartford in 1981. A World War II U.S. Army Veteran, he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for TB Holmes, SD&W and Dattco Bus Company and also owned and operated his own company until his retirement in 2005. Ray was a member of Local 478 Operating Engineers and was former Deputy Commander of the Torrington VFW Post. Surviving is a son, Raymond F. Lamont, Jr. of Middletown; a brother, Charles Lamont of Plainville; three grandchildren, Sara Lamont and her husband George Wahl; Ephraim "Corky" Mower and his wife Claudia; and Daniel Mower and his wife Sinue. Six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Velma, he was predeceased by 4 brothers and two sisters. Funeral Service will be held Friday 1 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours are Friday 12 noon until the time of the service at 1 PM at Carlson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com