Raymond Lewis, 77, of Hartford, CT, transitioned on May 26, 2020. Mr. Lewis was born in Berwind, WV on August 22, 1942 to the late Sylvester Lewis and the late Alonza Mae Carmichael. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1:30PM-2:30PM; followed by an Outdoor Celebration of his Life at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Lewis family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.