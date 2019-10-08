Home

Born July 18,1941 in Bristol,Ct passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 in Tavares, Florida. Ray is predeceased by his parents Oscar and Bernadette Camire, his sister Annette Malsheke and his ex wife Viola K. Camire. He is survived by by 2 sisters Rita Mastrobattista and Doris Camire, and his brother Michael Camire. Ray leaves 2 daughters, Lisa Murphy and her family , husband Robert G Murphy Jr, and the light of his life his grandchildren, Robert G. Murphy III and Kathryn K Murphy all of Walpole Mass. And Allyson Camire and her wife Liza Barrett of Providence, RI. Several nieces and nephews and an amazing supportive group of friends. A remembrance of his life will be privately held on Oct 20 2019.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2019
