Raymond P. Bouchard, Jr., 60, of Coventry, beloved husband of Patricia "Patti" (Hamilton) Bouchard passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 7, 1958 in Hartford, the son of the late Raymond Bouchard, Sr. and Mary Jane (Guida) Bouchard. Raymond had many passions throughout his life. He loved traveling with his wife, cooking for his family and friends, and making sure everyone was having a good time. He always had a love for blues music and playing the guitar. He also loved animals, Harley Davidson and spending time on Coventry Lake. Besides his loving wife he is survived by his twins, Rachel Richard and her husband Ryan, Raymond "Little Ray" Bouchard, III and his fiancé Kelsey Rayburn all of Lincoln, NH, and his beloved little buddy, Bandit; his sister, Paula Katzman and her husband Marc of Bloomfield, three nephews who were molded by his bad influences, several other nieces and nephews, and brother and sister-in-laws. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Bouchard. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 10 AM to 12 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd., (Rte. 195), Tolland, CT with a service following at 12 noon. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the ASPCA in Ray's memory. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com