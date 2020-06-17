Raymond P. Hyjek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond P. Hyjek passed suddenly June 13, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born in Rockville, CT to his late parents, Matthew W. and Dorothy Hyjek. Ray is survived by three siblings: his sisters Lorraine Hyjek, Charlotte Putz and her husband Alan and his brother Matthew J. Hyjek and wife Geraldine. His nephews Mark Hyjek and wife Meredithe, Gary Hyjek, Joshua Putz, Andrew Putz and his wife Laura. Ray had many friends including Joseph Klatka, Mike Kozlowski and Leah Hoppe. After graduating from Rockville High School, Ray enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Turkey and Japan as a Communications Specialist. Following completion of his military tour, Ray assumed proprietorship of The Rockville Tavern until retirement. He was an active member of many clubs Tadeusz Kosciuszko Benefit Society(TKB), Maple Grove, Elks Lodge 1359, American Legion Post 14, Italian Social Club, Italian-American Friendship Club and the Polish American Club. Burke Fortin Funeral home is assisting the family in future arrangements. Contributions in his memory can be made to Santa's House Is Coming To Town, P.O. Box 693 Rockville, Ct 06066.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved