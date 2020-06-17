Raymond P. Hyjek passed suddenly June 13, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born in Rockville, CT to his late parents, Matthew W. and Dorothy Hyjek. Ray is survived by three siblings: his sisters Lorraine Hyjek, Charlotte Putz and her husband Alan and his brother Matthew J. Hyjek and wife Geraldine. His nephews Mark Hyjek and wife Meredithe, Gary Hyjek, Joshua Putz, Andrew Putz and his wife Laura. Ray had many friends including Joseph Klatka, Mike Kozlowski and Leah Hoppe. After graduating from Rockville High School, Ray enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Turkey and Japan as a Communications Specialist. Following completion of his military tour, Ray assumed proprietorship of The Rockville Tavern until retirement. He was an active member of many clubs Tadeusz Kosciuszko Benefit Society(TKB), Maple Grove, Elks Lodge 1359, American Legion Post 14, Italian Social Club, Italian-American Friendship Club and the Polish American Club. Burke Fortin Funeral home is assisting the family in future arrangements. Contributions in his memory can be made to Santa's House Is Coming To Town, P.O. Box 693 Rockville, Ct 06066.



