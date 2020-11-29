Raymond Paul Boucher, 79, of Enfield, CT and Englewood, FL, died peacefully on November 19, 2020 after a long and courageous journey with Parkinson's. By his side throughout was his wife and true love, Carolann (Haines) Boucher. Ray was known for his big heart. He poured kindness and love into all corners of his life as husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law and friend. Ray thoroughly enjoyed the pleasures of life. He played golf, rooted for his beloved Red Sox, collected hats, loved music (with a little off-key singing), and couldn't help himself when it came to humor and a good joke, often laughing uncontrollably before he ever made it to the punchline. To know him was to love him. He was a shining light - tender, playful, full of spirit and laughter. His joy was contagious and his depth of soul gained him many friends along the way. He met his great love Carolann in 1985 at a wallyball party in Newington, and that introduction began a journey that would transform their lives. Their love was beautiful, fun and full of respect - and served as an example to so many others. Ray graduated from Hartford High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He earned two college degrees as a working parent - a B.S. degree from Central Connecticut State University in 1977, and a M.B.A. from UConn in 1983. During his accomplished career in finance, he worked for Holo-Krome and Veeder Root Company. Ray was talented, innovative and well-respected in his work. He lived for a few years in Dundee, Scotland and London, where he served as CFO and oversaw the hiring of executives. Ray retired in his 50's, following a desire to pursue a new path in life. He found a calling in humanitarian service, devoting himself to making a difference in peoples' lives. Ray was a committed advocate for peace and non-violence, and lent his personal, organizational and financial expertise to numerous non-profit organizations, including SPALD (a service organization for adults with special needs), Co-Counseling International (a peer counseling process), and Alternatives to Violence Project (fostering community conflict resolution). He became a highly regarded trainer for both CCI and AVP, leading workshops and classes for many years in Connecticut correctional institutions. He also led AVP conflict resolution workshops in Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda and Jordan. Ray's devotion to his family rewarded him with the most significant relationships of his life. Ray was affectionately known as "Pops" to his grandchildren and will be dearly missed by them. They are his legacy, along with his empathy and compassion for others. Throughout his final years, Ray never felt sorry for himself, complained or thought he had been cursed. He believed he was given the incredible gift of life, which at some point he had to give back. He was full of gratitude for his amazing existence. Ray is survived by his wife Carolann; son Kevin Boucher and his wife Mary, son Mitch Boucher and his wife Bekah Perks; stepson Michael Stiles and his wife Marci Stiles, stepson Todd Stiles and his partner Marie Shanahan; grandchildren Kelly, Noelle, Matthew, Tovah, Ryan, Brendan, Jackson, Julia, and Ella; seven siblings and their spouses: Georgette Paquette, Eugene and Betty Boucher, Gloria and Peter Wu, Muriel Towhill, Jeannine and Dave Manson, Collette and Jay Waddill, and Norman Boucher; his first wife Elaine Beaudoin; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his parents Gerard and Jeannette Boucher, and his brother Henry Boucher. In lieu of flowers, honor Ray by doing something kind for a stranger. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date. Guest books can be found on the Hartford Courant website and the Abbey Cremation website.



