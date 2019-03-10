J.C. Raymond Pinard, 84, of Cheshire passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at THOCC in New Britain. He was the beloved husband of Dotty Lou (Morris) Pinard. He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Camille and Merilda (Chouinard) Pinard. Prior to his retirement Ray was employed as an Area Coordinator for Northeast Utilities for over 35 years. He was also a US Army veteran.In addition to his wife, Dotty Lou, he leaves 2 daughters, Kathryn Pinard and Susan Pinard, both of Cheshire, a sister Jeannette Egan of Windsor, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 4 brothers, Robert, Roland, Gerald and Norman, and 2 sisters Theresa Kasek and Rita Bourke.A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 am at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. in Plantsville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with the arrangements.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the of CT, 2275 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary