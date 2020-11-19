Raymond Reed, 68, of East Hartford, has joined his beloved, Karen Boresheski for their eternal ride on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford surrounded by their children. Ray was born on June 21, 1952 in New York. Ray was a proud veteran of the United State Army. In his free time Ray enjoyed doing puzzles with his mother, Jeanette; riding his Harley, traveling down south, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He would give his shirt off his back to help anyone in need. Ray held his predeceased younger brother; Denis very close to his heart. Ray is survived by his mother Jeanette, his children Alex and his wife Kellie, Joshua, Marc and his wife Crystal, Nikki and her boyfriend David, Dylan and his girlfriend Tyffany, his sister Maria and her husband Ron, 7 grandchildren; and nephew Denis Jr. Ray is also survived by Uncle Dave and Aunt Milli of Vermont. He is also survived by one of his closest friends Jimmy and his wife Judy. Calling Hours will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford CT. 06108. To sign the online guestbook go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com
Face Mask most be worn by all who attend and proper social distancing.