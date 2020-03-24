|
Raymond (Roman) Watroba, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home at Stonebrook Village, Windsor Locks, surrounded by his wife and family. Ray was born October 28, 1929 to Frank and Veronica (Jarosz) Watroba in Montague, MA, the second of four sons. He graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1949, from the University of Massachusetts in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health, and from the University of Hartford in 1962 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Raymond served as staff sergeant in the U.S. Army for two years in Seoul, Korea. While stationed there he began correspondence with the "love of his life," then-nursing student Kathleen Leonard of Millers Falls, MA, whom he met in high school. Shortly after his return home they were married in September of 1956. Ray enjoyed a lifetime career as a safety engineer with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, East Hartford, retiring after more than 30 years of service. A beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, longtime resident of Windsor, and member of St. Damien of Molokai Church, St. Joseph Parish, Ray loved spending time with family and friends. Over the years he enjoyed playing golf, tending to his lawn and garden, and travelling with his wife Kathleen and family to the shore, Poland, Ireland and to other destinations both in the U.S. and abroad. Best of all he enjoyed frequent family gatherings with his beloved children and grandchildren. Raymond is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Raymond Watroba, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Salt Point, NY; son, Mark Watroba of New Britain; daughter, Annemarie Mercier and her husband Michael of Brookline, NH; daughter, Sheila Camilleri and her husband David of Collinsville; as well as grandchildren, Matthew Watroba, Jonathan Watroba, and Kathryn Watroba; Ethan Mercier and Ryan Mercier; Emily Camilleri and Michael Camilleri; brother, Wallace Watroba and his wife Rosemary of Easthampton, MA; sister-in-law, Edwina Watroba of Easthampton, MA; sister-in-law, Marilyn Watroba of Montague, MA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ray was predeceased by his brothers, John Watroba and Chester Watroba. The family is grateful to the Hartford Healthcare Hospice Nurses and Aids and the staff at Stonebrook Village for their kind and loving care and support during Raymond's final days. A private graveside service is planned. A Memorial Service for extended family and friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ray may be sent to the , https://www.heart.org/giving or to St. Damien of Molokai Catholic Church, 379 Broad Street, Windsor, CT 06095. To leave an on-line condolence or to share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020