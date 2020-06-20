Raymond Russ, 89, of South Chatham and formerly of Simsbury, Ct., left this life on May 30, 2020 to join his late son, Stephen of Plymouth, MA. He leaves behind to mourn him, his loving wife of 67 years, Evelyn, son, Eric ( Rhonda ), daughter, Betsy Kerr ( Daniel ) of East Hartford, Ct., daughter-in-law Ingrid Heath-Russ of Plymouth, two granddaughters and 3 great grandsons whom he adored and who will miss their Opa. Raymond was born in New York City, the only child of Erna and Adolf Russ. He grew up in W. Hartford, Ct., where he received his early education, graduating from Wm. H. Hall High School. He continued his studies in N.Y. at R.C.A. Institutes. Graduating from there he was employed at G.E., Syracuse. While there he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Signal Corps in Japan. After his honorable discharge he returned to G.E. and studies at Syracuse U. His sources of enjoyment were ham radio, model railroading and singing. He and Evelyn met while singing in a Ct. German choral group and on retiring to the Cape, they continued singing in several local groups including Chatham Interfaith choir, Pilgrim Pops, and the Main Street Singers. He also enjoyed memberships in the German American Club of Cape Cod, Computers for Seniors, the Chatham Music Club, and the Marconi Maritime Museum. There is always music in the garden but our hearts must be very quiet to hear it. Donations In his memory may be made to the Hartford Saengerbund c/o Amy Swank, 42 St. Moritz Circle, Willington, CT 06279 May he Rest in Peace



