Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
43 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
(860) 246-1413
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Phillips Metropolitan CME Church
2500 Main St.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Phillips Metropolitan CME Church
2500 Main St.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Smith Obituary
Raymond "Pinto" Smith, 54, of Hartford, beloved husband of Karen (Mason) Smith, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Jamaica, W.I. to Willel Cole and the late Charles Smith, he emigrated to the US in 2005 and has been a Hartford resident since. Raymond was a member of Phillips Metropolitan CME Church in Hartford and had a passion for music. He also enjoyed cricket and gardening/farming, but his main focus was his family, who will miss him dearly. Besides his wife Karen and mother Willel, he is survived by his son, Raymond Smith Jr.; his daughters, Samantha Smith, Tiffany Smith and Raymonde Smith; his brothers, Michael Ingleton and Ewart Quidley; his sisters, Natasha Morris and Claudia Webber; and his grandchildren Jovianne and Jerome. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 18 at the Phillips Metropolitan CME Church, 2500 Main St. Hartford. His family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Burial will be in Jamaica at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -