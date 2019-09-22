Home

Small & Pietras Funeral Home
65 Elm Street
Rockville, CT 06066
(860) 875-0703
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Small & Pietras Funeral Home
65 Elm Street
Rockville, CT 06066
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Rockville, CT
Raymond Sojka, 95, of Ellington passed away peacefully on 9/19/19. He proudly served in the US Army in WWII. He retired from Hartford Steam Boiler after 42 years. He was the "Voice" and piano player of the Al Soyka Orchestra. He was a very kind and giving husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed. He leaves behind his daughter; Marcy Sojka-Steppen and her husband Russ, his son; Greg Sojka and his wife Sherri; 2 grandchildren, Ashley Barnard and her husband Chris and Nathan Steppen. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Fox Hill Center for their wonderful care these past years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Jeanne Mae Sojka in 2017 and his son David in 1957. Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5-7 at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm st, Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Church, Rockville on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial with full military honors will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery, Ellington. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
