Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Soliwoda Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond W. Soliwoda

Obituary Condolences Flowers Raymond Walter Soliwoda, 86, of Alton, NH and Naples, FL passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Born October 1,1932 in New Britain CT, Ray graduated New Britain High School and Central Connecticut Teachers College, before being drafted into the army. He served in the US Army from1954-1956 in Nancy, France. After his service in the army he was employed at Pratt and Whitney as a buyer, it is here that he met his wife Nancy. After they married Ray left industry and became a teacher at Hartford Public High School. He ran for and was elected as the Treasurer and Vice President of the Hartford Federation of Teachers. During his 22 years with the Union, he was part of the team responsible for negotiating what was the highest paying teachers contract in the state of CT and an effort to improve the quality of inner city education. Ray left the classroom and utilized his industry experience as the work-study coordinator, finding jobs for students. Ray retired from teaching, but had just won re-election and fulfilled his term with the union. Once fully retired, he enjoyed splitting his time between his summer home on Lake Winnipesaukee and his winter home in Naples, Fl, where he also served as Vice-President and President of their association. Ray was a loving grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending every event that he could. A Benefactor Life Member of the NRA, Ray loved talking politics and target shooting with his daughter Karen at the range in Naples, playing dominos with his daughter Beth and hunting with his son Mark and grandsons at their camp in Vermont. His favorite thing was watching a beautiful sunset at the lake with his wife Nancy. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Lymph Soliwoda, daughter Mary Beth Soliwoda of Farmington, CT, son Mark and grandsons Cody and Tyler Soliwoda of Farmington, CT, daughter Karen Callan and her husband John and grandchildren Christian and Ashlyn Callan of Naples, Fl, his older brother George Soliwoda of Berlin, CT and many other relatives and friends that will miss him greatly. Services will be at the convenience of the family in New Hampshire. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries