1/1
Raymond W. Wilson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond W. Wilson, 94, formerly of Naples FL, and beloved husband of Ann (Howley) Wilson, died on Tuesday (November 17, 2020) at Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. Ray was born in Middletown, CT on May 11, 1926 and was the oldest of four sons of the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Dowling) Wilson. He was raised in Middletown, where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School prior to enlisting in the United States Navy. After his World War II service, he attended Bliss Electrical College in Washington, DC and then went on to enjoy a 33-year career with AT&T Longlines, retiring at the age of 58. He and his wife, of an amazing 72 years, Ann, lived in different locales; most notably Durham and Northford CT prior to retiring to Naples FL, where they lived for 28 years. Wherever they called home, Ray and Ann were always highly active with their church and volunteered for over 17 years with St Vincent De Paul, Naples FL. In addition to his wife Ann, Ray is survived by five children: Glenn Wilson and wife, Gisele of Old Lyme; Randy Wilson and wife, Virginia of Naples, FL; Brian Wilson and wife, Terry of East Lyme; Mark Wilson and partner Theresa Young of North Carolina; and Maryanne Feyer of Manchester; two brothers: Donald Wilson and wife, Lucille; William Wilson and wife, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Dolores Wilson. In addition, he is survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his younger brother Harold, and in February 2020, by his son-in-law, Paul Feyer. The family will privately celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at his former parish, Notre Dame Church (now Our Lady of Mercy) in Durham. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Resurrection Cemetery, Westbrook. Military final honors will be rendered in honor of the sailor's WWII service to his country. Cards may be mailed to 6 Duchess Drive, Old Lyme CT 06371. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Wilson family. Please visit Ray's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved