Raymond Francis Walsh, 91, Guidance Director at Southington High School for thirty-one years, passed away on Saturday April 13th at the Summit at Plantsville. He was the husband of Gretchen (Emidy) Walsh and was married for 66 years.Raymond was born on October 17, 1927 in Blackstone, MA, and was the son of the late Charles and Annie (Danahy) Walsh.Mr. Walsh spent his early life in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He graduated from Providence College in 1954 and received his master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University Of Connecticut in 1957.He taught and served as a Guidance Counselor at Stafford Springs High School and Berlin High School before moving to Southington to establish and direct the guidance program. He touched the lives of many students during his tenure.He was past president of the Stafford Springs Education Association, past president of St. Thomas Parish Council, served on the committee to establish St. Thomas Catholic School and for many years served as a lector at St. Thomas Church.He was a member of the National Education Association, a member of the Connecticut School Counselors Association and a charter member of the Greater Hartford Area Guidance Directors Association. In 1983 he was given an award by the New England Association of College Admissions Counselor as Connecticut's Outstanding Counselor.He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in Germany with the First Division.Ray served as secretary for the committee to establish a community college in the Bristol-Southington area for five years and chaired the committee that named Tunxis Community College. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, District #1, Meriden, and the American Legion, Southington, Post#72.In addition to his wife he is survived by his five children Bethany Ingriselli and her husband Marco of Southington, Christopher Walsh and his wife Kathleen of CA, Timothy Walsh and his wife Rocka of New Britain, Margaret Walsh and Katherine Scanlon both of Southington, eleven grandchildren Rachel Potter, Joseph Ingriselli, Sarah Walsh, Scott Walsh, Jamie Nguyen, Timothy Walsh Jr., Annie Walsh, Marykate Scanlon, Bridget Scanlon, Fiona Scanlon, and Sean Scanlon. He is also survived by four greatgrandchildren JJ Potter, Ella Potter, Isabelle Nguyen and Luke Ingriselli along with Raymond's sister, Theresa Walsh, of RI, and many nieces nephews and friends. He was predeceased by a sister Mary and a brother, Vincent. Raymond's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Summit at Plantsville. They cared for him with respect and dignity.The Funeral will be held on Wednesday April 17 at 9:15am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. to St Thomas Church 99 Bristol St for a Mass at 10am. Burial with military honors will be at St Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-8 pm.