Raymond Wilson, Jr. 61, of Middletown, died peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home with family at his side. Raymond was born in Middletown, son of the late Raymond Wilson, Sr. and Clara (Woods) Wilson. He was employed as a CNA with Masonicare and also was a bartender for a majority of his life at different establishments. Ray is survived by a daughter, Cheyanne Wilson, stepchildren, Fawn Burr, Amber Seaman, and Shane Seaman, best friend Paulette Keene, nephews Michael and Daniel Wilson, and many others that loved him. He was predeceased by a brother Lawrence Wilson, and a sister Marion Myjak. Ray was a shining light to anyone who knew him and the greatest father a daughter could ever ask for. One of the first things that comes to mind when you think of Ray is that if someone could win an Olympic medal for collecting memorabilia from shows such as Lost In Space, Star Trek, Star Wars, and anything Bruce Lee related, he would win the gold medal every time. Karate was another passion of his. He always had a sparkle in his eye when he would demonstrate a move or tell stories about his years of vigorous training to be as good as Bruce Lee (even though he says it wasn't humanly possible). Music was also a big part of his life and he loved playing guitar, especially anything by The Eagles. Ray was a man who loved with all of his heart and put everybody before himself. God gained an angel but here on earth, the sun shines a little less bright without him here. He will be truly missed. Funeral services were privately held. To share and express condolences please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
