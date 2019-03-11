It's hard to believe a whole year has passed since we've been able to be with you. Your beloved Red Sox won another World Series. You could have added another year to your tattoo! Your huge heart, love for family and misbehaving shenanigans are so missed by all of us. Thank you for leaving such a bold legacy of love and laughter and so many wonderful memories for us to share. You'd be so proud of Ray and Mackie, being such wonderful Dads (like you) to Finn, Rory and Harper. And boy oh boy, would you be so completely smitten with your two new beautiful granddaughters! Not to worry, Finn will be the ultimate keeper of GDiddy's big bright burning flame for his sister and cousin. His love for you is beyond measure. He misses you most of all. Every child should be so lucky to have a such a fun-loving and huge-hearted Dad or GDiddy or Favorite Uncle Ray in their lives. You left such an indelible mark on the hearts of every single member of your family. We will always love you. This is still total BS, man. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary