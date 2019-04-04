Raynetter C. "Re-Re" Bird, 42, of Hartford died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Re-Re was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 28, 1976, the daughter of the late Mary Nance and Carl Josephs. She attended Hartford Public Schools and graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford, CT. Raynetter was a kind, always smiling, social butterfly who loved to meet and talk to people! She enjoyed all types of music, watching her favorite shows on TVONE, as well as meals with her family and especially enjoyed "Sweets" (cake and milkshakes). She is survived by her father; Carl Josephs of Hartford, her sisters; Antoinette Nance of Hartford, Annette Nance of Hartford, Carlissa Josephs and her husband Tyrone Timmons of Hartford, her two special nephews; Antwan Long and T.J. Timmons of Hartford; nephew Devon Nance of Hartford, her niece Antoinette Nance of Hartford, and her grandparents; Betty and Louis Johnson of Hartford. Raynetter was predeceased by her mother; Mary Nance. A visitation will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. Private Funeral Services and Burial will be held at a later date in Whiteville, North Carolina. For condolences or directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary