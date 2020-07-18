Rebbecca M Barnum-Jimenez, age 36, of Stratford has passed away into eternal rest on July 14, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT. Rebbecca, was born in Hartford to the Late Robert R. Barnum and Susan J. Barnum and her husband Dennison Gilcrest who became Rebbecca's second dad at an early age. She is the wife of Jose Jimenez whom she met in College and were Married soon after. They started a beautiful family which consisted of her children Alessandros R. Jimenez and Armando J. Jimenez; In addition to those mentioned above she is also survived by her siblings Tracy E. Capasso and her husband Vito of Colchester, CT, her Brother, Dean Martin and his wife Andrea of Windsor, CT; her best and dearest friend Stephannie DeVito; her father in law, Jose A. Jimenez Sr. who also was instrumental in her life and a great source of support for her; her grandmother Eleanor Barnum currently in New Hampshire; and many other relatives and friends whom all agree are saddened to hear of Rebbecca's passing. Friends are invited to attend calling hours which will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. at the Funeraria Luz de Paz, (Peaceful Light Funeral Home), 426 East Washington Avenue, Bridgeport, CT; A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the St. James Roman Catholic Church, Stratford, CT; Final disposition will be held in the Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT; Please sign our online memorial registerbook and also read a more elaborate detailed obituary which has been established as a place where you may share your thoughts, memories, prayers, pictures and so much more but is EXCLUSIVELY found at www.luzdepaz.com
;