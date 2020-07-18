TO the Jimenez and Barnum Family,



I am very saddened to hear about the loss of Rebbecca. I knew Rebbecca as a student at the Naylor School in Hartford. She was a beautiful, caring young girl. I saw Rebbecca 2 years ago at retirement party for one of her favorite teachers. I recognized her smiling face immediately.



I will pray for her and keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers.



Linda Horan, Retired Naylor School Executive Assistant





