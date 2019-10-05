Home

Dole, Childs & Shaw Funeral Home and Cremation Services
148 Main Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
978-372-1120
Rebecca Lynch
Rebecca Lynch
Rebecca J. Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca J. Lynch


1927 - 2019
Rebecca J. Lynch Obituary
SCARBOROUGH, ME: Rebecca (Becky) J. Lynch, 92, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Born in Haverhill, MA, Becky was the daughter of the late Reuben M. Miles and Josephine (Minard) Miles. She was predeceased by sisters, Jane Osgood and Elizabeth Sayers. Following graduation from Haverhill High School, she attended Green Mountain Junior College and graduated from Forsyth Dental School where she received her RDH degree. Following her marriage in 1948 to the late Robert P. Lynch, they moved to CT where they raised their family. She worked briefly as a dental hygienist and was a member of the Manchester Hospital Auxiliary, East Hartford Women's Club, and South Congregational Church. Becky is survived by her children, Susan Langmore and husband Lawrence and Robert S. Lynch; her grandchildren, Laura Baer and husband Julian, Katherine Roy and husband Michael, all of Scarborough, ME and Caroline Lynch of NY, NY. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren and two beloved friends, Joyce Schultz and Gigi Vachon, of East Hartford, CT. Service arrangements under the direction of Dole, Childs & Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St., Haverhill, MA will be private with interment at Riverview Cemetery in Groveland, MA. Donations in Becky's memory may be made to the , 70 New Canaan Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850, or Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.dcsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 5, 2019
