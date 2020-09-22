1/1
Rebecca Valenti
Rebecca (Raimondo) Valenti, 90, of New Britain, widow of Phinehas G. Valenti, entered into Eternal Rest peacefully at home Thursday (September 17, 2020) after a long illness. Born in Burlington, CT, daughter of the late Salvatore and Guissepina (Perez) Raimondo, she lived most of her life in New Britain, CT. Rebecca was a graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1947. She worked in a factory for a brief time, and was a piano teacher for many years. She was an active, long time member of Bethel Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, also in New Britain. She is survived by her children, Matthew P. Valenti and his wife Barbara of New Hartford; Celeste Valenti Sherman and her husband Stuart of Bristol, and Cheryl Valenti Hilton and her husband Robert of East Hampton. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Heather Johnson, Maura Valenti.-Hollebon, Amanda Sherman Stone, Abigail Sherman, and Robert Hilton, Jr. Also her great grandchildren: Faith and Jack Johnson, along with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 25th, from 6- 8 pm, at the Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square in New Britain, and the celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, September 26th, at 10:00 am, also at Carlson's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rebecca's honor to: The Book of Remembrance, Center Congregational Church, 155 Main Street, Torrington, Connecticut. 06790. For directions or condolences, please visit carlsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 22, 2020.
September 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
