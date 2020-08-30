1/1
Recardo A. Foy
Recardo (Rick) A. "Mule Man" Foy, 76 of Windsor, CT entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020, with his devoted wife of 52 years by his side. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor, CT, with a Homegoing Celebration immediately following. The Rev. Ronald Simpson will be officiating. Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, CT is caring for the arrangements. Services will adhere to COVID-19 Health and Safety guidelines. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. For live stream information, directions, to read the complete obituary, and to offer condolences to the Foy family, visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Lodge
Send Flowers
