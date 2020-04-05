|
|
Reed Alan Blizzard, 71, of Largo, FL and formerly of Windsor Locks, CT, died on April 2, 2020 of liver cancer. He was born on June 19, 1948 to Marion and Jervis Blizzard. He is survived by his sons, Jerry and Zachary Blizzard, his sisters, Avryl Holden, Janet Hall and Janet Reese and his former wife Rosemarie. Also his beloved dog, Timothy. Reed was an avid sailor, tennis player and civil war buff. He also enjoyed reading, writing and politics. Besides his sons, he loved his dogs. Princess, Walter, Sasha and Shiloh will be waiting to greet him at the rainbow bridge. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020