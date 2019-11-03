Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Reed Chandler


1963 - 2019
Reed Chandler Obituary
Reed Raymond Chandler, 56, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Lori (Cusanelli) Chandler, passed away Tuesday October 29, 2019 at his home. Born in Hartford on March 25, 1963, he was the son of the late Raymond Francis and Mae (Meagher) Chandler and was a lifelong resident of Wethersfield. He was a graduate of Wethersfield High School and Manchester Community College. He enjoyed a long career as a chef in the Greater Hartford area, Brown Thomson & Co. and Wethersfield Country Club to name a few. His love of cooking showed in everything he did, he always said "At the Chandler house you'll never leave hungry" He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, his gift of gab, and most importantly the love he had for his wife and daughter. Besides his wife, Reed is survived by his daughter, Sierra Chandler of Wethersfield, his mother-in-law Frances Cusanelli, his sister Sandra Traunig and his brother Mark all of Wethersfield, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Scott, Kevin, and Jeff and brother-in-law Richard Traunig. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6th at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A memorial service will be held in the funeral chapel at 6 pm on Wednesday evening at the conclusion of calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Reed Chandler Memorial Fund, 35 Belcher Rd., Wethersfield, CT 06109. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
