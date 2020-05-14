Regina A. Klonoski
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina A. (Bulbach) Klonoski, 93, of Bristol, widow of Edward J. Klonoski, Sr., died on Thursday (May 7, 2020) at home with her son, Richard, by her side. Regina was born on July 13, 1926 in New Britain and was a daughter of the late Teodozy and Stanislawa (Sniecinska) Bulbach. She was raised in New Britain where she graduated from high school in 1944. She attended the Teacher's College of Connecticut in New Britain and embarked on a career as a math teacher, working in Bristol until her retirement. After raising six children, she went on to earn her master's degree from Central Connecticut State University in 1979, despite complications from a stroke. She was hard-working and brilliant - her resilience and toughness are among the many reasons she'll be missed. Regina was also a teacher at home, insisting that her kids understood not just the lessons they learned, but the meaning behind them. She was most proud of her family, especially all her children and grandchildren, who she talked about regularly. She also loved to travel with her husband. Together, they took their children and grandchildren on cross-country road trips in the summer, giving them an opportunity to see more of the world. Regina was also an exceptional dressmaker who often used her skills in service of her family to patch a pair of pants or sew on a button before anyone knew it was missing. Her family was her mission in life and she loved them dearly. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol, where she became active in retirement. Regina is survived by four children: Edward J. Klonoski, Jr. and wife, Laurie of Washington State, Dr. Richard Klonoski, and wife the late Jolanta, of Auburn, ME, Robert Klonoski, and Maryann Wickman and husband, Douglas of Franklin, MA; eight grandchildren: Chris, Jason, Brian, Karina, Caroline, Samantha, Jessica, and Jason; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Regina LaBombard, son, Michael Klonoski, and her four siblings: Stanis Hall, Helen Auffrey, Anna Frisina, and Maryann Bulbach. Due to current restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Church when all may attend. A private burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Regina's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved