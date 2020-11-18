Regina Mae (Bunker) Randich, 94, of Farmington, formerly of Newington, beloved wife of the late Ted Randich, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL, on May 1, 1926, the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Geimer) Bunker. Her French-Canadian father had anglicized the name "Boncoeur" to "Bunker," but Regina lived up to her birth name, "Queen Goodheart." She possessed beauty, brains, childlike innocence, and pizzazz. Regina forged a creed of "making do." She valued simplicity, hard work, and trusting in our better angels. While still raising seven children, she returned to work, serving as the Secretary of St. Mary Church in Newington, CT, from 1974 to 1990. Regina will be greatly missed by her seven children and loved ones: Kevin Randich and his wife, Susan, of Webster Groves, MO; Jean Randich and her husband, Michael Chybowski, of Coventry; Michael Randich and his wife, Lisa Spalla, of Farmington; Richard Randich and his wife, Galina, Robert Randich and his fiancée Kathleen Murphy, and Ruth Randich, all of Newington; and Patricia Randich Dumas and her husband, Royal Dumas, of Montgomery, AL. Regina's good heart lives on in her six precious grandchildren, Thomas and Amelia Randich, Theodore and Evan Randich, and Cyprian and Tristan Dumas. Her brother Cyprian, and sisters, Gertrude, Mary, Marge, and Therese, all preceded her in death. A parishioner at St. Mary Church, Newington, for over 50 years, Regina was president of the Ladies Guild, served on the Golden Jubilee Committee and succeeded her husband as president of the Parish Council. Regina delighted in volunteer service, and for 15 years delivered Meals On Wheels. A born listener, late blooming feminist, and extraordinary gift-giver, Regina savored her daily walks with Ted. She had deep wells of empathy: to be with her was to be seen. Her father inscribed her autograph book: "A winner never quits and a quitter never wins." There was no quit in Regina. In spite of dementia, she continued to sing, reaching out through old-fashioned love songs when conversation failed. Ever graceful, Regina would want the good souls who work at Arden Courts of Farmington to know she thanks them. In the words of her favorite song, Regina's love is "not for just an hour, not for just a day, not for just a year, but always." Her funeral service will begin on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Newington. She will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Annunciation Parish at St. Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington, CT, 06111. To see the full obituary, share a memory, or offer words of comfort to her family, please visit us online at www.newingtonmemorial.com
