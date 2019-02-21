Home

Regina Mary Kuras, 94 of Meriden, formerly of East Hartford, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Masonicare, Wallingford, after complications from dementia. She was born August 24, 1924 in Washington, PA and moved to Meriden at a very young age. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Sofia Kuras. In addition to her parents, Regina was predeceased by her sister, Alfreda Kuras, her brother, Jack Kuras, her niece Jane Kuras, and her step brother Howard Harrison. Regina worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, East Hartford, as an Executive Secretary for 35 years. She leaves behind four nieces, Cynthia Seppa in Florida, Ellen Barillaro in Waitsfield, VT, Susan Civale in North Carolina, and Dana Kuras of Wethersfield; a nephew Jim Kuras in North Carolina. In addition, she also leaves several great nieces and nephews. A private funeral service and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the Grace Episcopal Church, 55 New Park Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. Regina's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019
