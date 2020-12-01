Regina (Zawisza) Ortisi, 84, of Portland, wife of Sebastian J. Ortisi, Jr., passed away Friday, (November 27, 2020) at Middlesex Hospital. She was born December 21, 1935 in Middletown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ann (Grzych) Zawisza. She worked for the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch, in both the Superior and Juvenile court divisions. Throughout her 63 years of marriage, she instilled her love of cooking, gardening and all things creative into her four children. Her practical ways and steady work ethic allowed her family to thrive and enjoy the fruits of her labor in the form of beautiful gardens, daily home cooked meals, big Sunday dinners, traditional holiday baking, hand sewn, knitted or crocheted treasures, a warm and comforting home and much more. She supported her children in their love of creative and athletic interests, and became the best Italian cook around even with her being 100% Polish. After retirement, Regi enjoyed spending free time with special friends down the beach & later playing cards with the Golden Girls. Her granddaughter and great-grandchildren brought a light to her eye and her last stories were fun memories of Adam Jr. & Luke. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Sebastian John Ortisi, III and his husband, Victor Cella, of Southfield, MA, her son, Richard Ortisi of Gulfport, FL, her daughter, Janice Heffernan and her husband, Tim, of Portland, and her daughter, Karen Lutkus and her husband, Greg, of Colchester; her granddaughter LaurieAnn (Caffery) Hansen and her husband, Adam, and great grandsons, Adam Jr. and Luke, of Branford; her brother, Joseph "Jimmy" Zawisza and wife Josephine of Middletown; her sister Patricia McGowan of Sterling, VA; sisters-in-law Ida Zawisa of Middletown, Marita Zawisa of Columbus, OH, and Christine Zawisa of Middletown (formerly Higganum); and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Frank, Stanley, Casimir & Walter Zawisa, John and Henry Zawisza; sisters, Anna Kendrek, Catherine Kurek, and Agnes Gadzinski. Regina's family would like to extend sincerest thanks to the doctors, nurses, PCTs, and respiratory therapists, including those in the Comfort Care unit at Middlesex Hospital for their kind and compassionate care, especially during her last weeks. The graveside burial will be held Thursday, December 3rd at 11:00 am at St. Sebastian's Cemetery, Middlefield. There are no calling hours. Those who wish to, may send memorial donations to the Comfort Care Unit of Middlesex Health or to the charity of their choice
in Regina's memory. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.